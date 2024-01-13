Bull Dies After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Train In Maharashtra

The incident occurred between Latur and Potul stations (Representational)

A CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat Express train collided with a bull after crossing Latur station in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, a Railways official said.

The bull died in the incident.

No major damage was caused to the train and the engine, he said, adding that no passenger was injured.

The incident occurred between Latur and Potul stations at around 6:35 pm due to which the semi-high speed train was held up for 35 minutes, he said.

The train was allowed to proceed for its onward journey at around 7:10 pm after a thorough inspection including the engine.

The train left CSMT station in Mumbai at 1:10 pm and was scheduled to reach its destination at 8.30 PM.

