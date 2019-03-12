'Bhaisahab Need Time,' Cop Says On Arrests After UP Teen Kidnapped, Raped

The girl was found 24 hours later about 3 kms away from the spot

A teenage girl was raped in a car by four men on Sunday while she was returning from a marriage ceremony from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The girl, aged around 15, is critical and admitted in a hospital. A medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Two people have been taken into custody by the police and their questioning is on.

When asked why there have been no arrests even after 48 hours, an inspector posted in the Bulandshahr police chief's office told NDTV, "Bhaisahab, Police ko thoda time to doge, ki nahin?" (Brother, will you give police some time or not?)

The girl was kidnapped from the road while she was returning home with her brother on a motorcycle. The accused first hit the motorcycle with their car and as the siblings fell down, the men beat the brother, tied him up and pushed him into a field. The men then kidnapped the girl and drove away with her.

The girl was found 24 hours later about 3 kms away from the spot where she was kidnapped.

The girl's brother also said at least three men were carrying country made pistols and robbed him of Rs 20,000 before assaulting him and driving away with his sister.

"The girl is still not totally conscious. We want to speak to her and move further in the case. We will make arrests soon and efforts are on to recover the car," police said.

In August 2016, a woman and her teenage daughter were gang-raped near a highway in Bulandshahr for nearly three hours. The men of the family were tied up and beaten in the fields. The family was passing through the area in a car when the incident happened.