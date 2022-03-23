Budget Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Proceedings Today

The two Houses of Parliament are following the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

Budget Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Proceedings Today

The continuous run of 12 consecutive full sittings of the Rajya Sabha during the second half of the Budget session without forced adjournments was interrupted on Tuesday after the Upper House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu following the ruckus created by the opposition parties on the issue of the fuel price rise.

The last eight full sittings of the first part of this Budget session and the first four sittings of the ongoing second part of this session were without adjournments.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Budget Session

Mar 23, 2022 10:29 (IST)
BJP MP Ram Kumar Verma gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to demand to revise the family income eligibility criteria for pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarships to SC/ST students
Mar 23, 2022 10:06 (IST)
Opposition Parties Stage Parliament Walkout Over Fuel, Cooking Gas Price Rise
Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
Mar 23, 2022 06:31 (IST)
Over 2,150 Cases Of Deaths In Judicial Custody In 2021-22: Centre
Over 2,150 cases of deaths in judicial custody and 155 deaths in police custody were reported by the National Human Rights Commission in 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of 448 deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22 till February, while Maharashtra reported the highest number of 29 deaths in police custody during the year.
