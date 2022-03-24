Budget Session Live Updates: BJP Issues Whip To Party MPs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its members in Lok Sabha, asking them to be present in the House today.

The Lok Sabha is slated to take up discussion and voting on demands for grants for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2022-23. The lower house will also vote for the outstanding demands for grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the recent hike in fuel and cooking gas prices. Members of Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, NCP and Left parties raised slogans against the move and walked out of the lower house demanding a rollback.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The two Houses of Parliament are following the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

Here are the Live Updates on the Budget Session:

