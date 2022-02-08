Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Replies To Debate In Rajya Sabha On Government Policies

Budget Session Updates: PM replies to debate on motion of thanks to President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Monday.

With PM Modi's reply today, the total duration of debate will exceed 12 hours allocated by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

After Prime Minister's reply, the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 will begin for which 11 hours have been allotted.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi alleged that Congress was banking on its "divide and rule" policy and had become the leader of "tukde tukde gang".

Here are the Live Updates on Budget Session 2022:

Feb 08, 2022 12:09 (IST) We have to work for people irrespective of which side of the aisle we are on. The mindset that being in the Opposition means stop working towards solving people's issues is wrong

5 crore rural families have been provided clean tap water connections during COVID - a new record.

Throughout the lockdowns, our farmers were kept out of its limits. They produced in unprecedented numbers and we bought from them at record levels.

Feb 08, 2022 12:08 (IST) Tenders upto Rs 200 crore will not be global, will strengthen MSME sector and provide employment

People have also talked about employment in this House, They have given suggestions

So many jobs have been created. To know this, EPFO payroll is known to be the principal measurement.

In 2021, 1 crore 20 lakh people joined the EPFO payroll. These are formal jobs, not informal. From this, 60-65 lakh people are between 18-25 years. This is their first entry into job market. Compared to pre-Covid, hiring has increased two-fold after the lockdown was lifted.

NASCOM says Since 2017, direct and indirect .. 27 lakh got jobs in IT sector.

Global exports have increased due to manufacturing which has helped in employment.

In 2021, only in a year, number of Unicorns have increased. If all this is not counted in employment numbers, then it is more of a Political conversation rather than abt jobs.

US has seen highest inflation in 40 years. In UK, in 30 years, highest inflation. 19 nations, where there is euro currency, inflation is historically highest. Even during Covid, we tried to control this. Our rate was 4-5%. compare this with UPA's rule, and you will know what is inflation. It was touching double digits.



Feb 08, 2022 11:39 (IST) Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address: When the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, then this is a very important time for where we have to take the country, how to take it

The world is still battling COVID-19. Humanity has not seen any challenge like this in the last hundred years

The people of India have taken the vaccine and they have done this not merely to protect themselves but also protect others. Such conduct, in the midst of so many global anti-vaccine movements is admirable

People kept raising questions about India's progress in this time of the pandemic but India ensured 80 crore citizens get access to free ration. It was also ensured that record houses for the poor are built, these houses are equipped with water connections

In this Corona period, by giving free ration to more than 80 crore countrymen, an example has been set before the world

MSME provides the highest employment. Same way, agriculture department was also taken care of. There was bumper crop. Record buying

Farmers got money directly. Heard a farmer in Punjab being happy abt the huge amount of money coming into his account, for the same amount of work and produce

From COP-26 to G20 to social sector to aiding 150 countries across the globe during COVID, India has taken a leadership role and the world has appreciated our role

MSME got the most benefits from atmanirbhar scheme

PLI scheme benefitted manufacturing . India is the leading mobile manufacturer today. Automobile and battery sectors, PLI has shown encouraging results. On such a big scale, through MSME, we get more orders and opportunities from other nations. Export have increased. Engineering goods have a big hand in this.

On defence manufacturing -- In UP and Tamil Nadu, a defence corridor is being made. MSME people are joining in large numbers.



Feb 08, 2022 11:33 (IST) Just In| PM Modi replies to debate in Rajya Sabha on government policies

Feb 08, 2022 09:03 (IST) Budget Session: Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee to meet today

Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 9:20 am on Tuesday in Parliament.

Forty members, including three women members, participated in the debate that lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes.

