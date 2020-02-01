Budget 2020: GST Most Historic Reform, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2020-21 comes at a time when the economy is staring at a more than 11-year low annual expansion rate and thousands of job cuts amid weakness across sectors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called GST or Goods and Services Tax the "most historic" reform in India. The indirect tax regime - which was launched in 2016 - has been gradually maturing, Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech in Parliament.

The Union Budget 2020-21 comes at a time when the economy is staring at a more than 11-year low annual expansion rate and thousands of job cuts amid weakness across sectors. GDP growth rate has been spiralling downwards in the last five quarters. 

The Economic Survey, released a day ahead of the Union Budget, has pegged gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5 per cent in the current financial year, which it said would pick up to 6-6.5 per cent in financial year ending March 2021.

