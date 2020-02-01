Budget 2020: GST Most Historic Reform, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called GST or Goods and Services Tax the "most historic" reform in India. The indirect tax regime - which was launched in 2016 - has been gradually maturing, Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech in Parliament.

The Union Budget 2020-21 comes at a time when the economy is staring at a more than 11-year low annual expansion rate and thousands of job cuts amid weakness across sectors. GDP growth rate has been spiralling downwards in the last five quarters.

The Economic Survey, released a day ahead of the Union Budget, has pegged gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5 per cent in the current financial year, which it said would pick up to 6-6.5 per cent in financial year ending March 2021.