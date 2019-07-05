New Coins Of Up To Rs 20 To Be Released Soon, Says Finance Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the new series of coins on March 7.

New coins of 20, 10, one, two and five rupees will be released soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, declaring Budget 2019 in parliament on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the new series of coins on March 7. Citizens can soon use these coins, she said.

"These new coins will be made available for public use shortly," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament.

The coins are easily identifiable to the visually impaired, the minister said.

The 20-rupee coin will have the shape of a 12-edged polygon - or a dodecagon -- and will be made in copper, zinc and nickel.

All the new coins will have the Ashoka Pillar with 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below, flanked by the words "'Bharat" and "India".

The new coins are being released almost 10 years after the Rs 10 coin was introduced.

Since then, there have been 13 versions of Rs 10, often leading to confusion. People have claimed that some traders refuse to accept some versions of the 10-rupee coin, assuming them to be fake.

