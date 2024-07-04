BSF Troops Arrest Pakistani National In Punjab's Ferozepur

Sources said the Pakistani national was aged around 15. (Representational)

BSF troops Wednesday arrested a Pakistani national, a teenage boy, near the International Border (IB) here, officials said.

According to the BSF, the troops observed the movement of a person in the morning hours near the border fence. The boy tried to escape, after which the BSF troops chased and apprehended him. He is being questioned by the BSF and other agencies to know about his motive of crossing the IB, officials said.

Sources said the boy was aged around 15.

The BSF troops had shot dead another Pakistani intruder near border outpost Sadqi in Abohar sector, officials had said on Tuesday.

On observing suspicious movement during the intervening night on July 1-2, the BSF guard on duty warned the intruder. However, the intruder continued to move forward towards the border fence, after which the troops fired three rounds, they had said.

