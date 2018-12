He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, cops said. (Representational)

A Border Security Force (BSF) junior officer shot and killed himself near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Jaswal of the 72 battalion shot himself in Sabra area of Mendhar sector while he was on duty inside a bunker.

He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said.