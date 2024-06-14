BS Yediyurappa Can't Be Arrested In Sexual Assault Case Till Next Hearing: Court

No coercive action will be taken nor can he be arrested till the next hearing on June 17, ruled the Karnataka High Court in connection with a case against BS Yediyurappa relating to the alleged sexual harassment of a minor.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Mr Yediyurappa, 81, on Thursday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

"Shocked by the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leaders are engrossed in hatching one conspiracy after another against the BJP," BJP Karnataka posted on X yesterday.

The post further added, "Congress, resentful towards the BJP, is now attempting to arrest our respected leader BS Yediyurappa, based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against BJP in Karnataka."