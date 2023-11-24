BRS Government In Telangana Nearing Its Expiry Date, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress party has a plan for Telangana (File)

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the BRS government in Telangana is nearing its expiry date and alleged that gross injustice was being meted out to youth, women, and farmers of the state.

Addressing a poll rally at Palakurthy, about 120 km from Hyderabad she claimed that women faced violent crimes in Telangana and that the state government has not taken steps to ensure their safety.

Ms Vadra alleged collusion between Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, BRS and the BJP. Referring to the Oscar-winning 'Natu Natu' song from Telugu film 'RRR', she said all the three parties were dancing together like the actors in it.

Ms Vadra said the Congress party has a plan for Telangana and a vision to empower the youth of the state and enable them to stand on their own feet.

She also charged the state government with indulging in corruption and not living up to the expectations of the people.

"Injustice is being meted out to youth, women, and farmers. The KCR government, which has been ruling for the past 10 years, is nearing its expiry date..." she said.

Accusing the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dispensation of 'failing' to provide jobs to youth, she said Telangana tops the chart in unemployment in the country.

".. they don't get employment. Question papers of exams are getting leaked. There is corruption. So, what hope will the young people have?" she asked.

The Congress, if voted to power, will bring out a job calendar and provide two lakh jobs, Ms Vadra said.

Invoking former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at a rally in Husnabad, she said it is a land of great people such as Sardar Sarvai Papanna and Rao.

The AICC general secretary recalled that Narasimha Rao was always with late Congress stalwart Indira Gandhi and enhanced the pride of Telangana after he became the PM.

"When my father was martyred, PV Narasimha Rao stood by us. I will always remember this," she said.

Claiming that the electoral battle in Telangana is between Congress and BRS, she said the BRS supports BJP at the Centre and the saffron party backs the ruling party in the state.

Ms Vadra sought to know why the AIMIM is contesting in only nine seats in Telangana assembly polls while it fielded candidates in 30 to 40 seats in other states.

"All these parties are playing with people. I will say these three are doing "Natu Natu," she said mockingly.

Assuring that farmers will be provided Rs 15,000 investment grant every year, the Congress leader said her party will waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh if it forms the government.

Ms Vadra claimed that Congress-ruled states ensure that farmers get the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

Listing out the "six guarantees" that her party has announced for Telangana, she said women will get Rs 2,500 social pensions besides LPG cylinder at Rs 500, if Congress comes to power.

Besides, she promised free travel for women in government buses in the state.

