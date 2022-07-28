Brothel Case: UP Court Allows Meghalaya Cops To Take BJP Leader To State

Bernard Marak was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday

A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted Meghalaya police two-day transit remand of BJP leader Bernard Marak, charged with running a brothel at his farmhouse. Mr Marak will be taken to Meghalaya today.

The state BJP vice-president, who was earlier a militant, will now be taken to Tura and produced before a local court. He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday.

The BJP, which is an ally of the ruling National People's Party, has said it will stage a peaceful protest against the alleged harassment of their leaders by the state police.

State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said, "We will hold a peaceful protest simultaneously in Shillong and Tura against the harassment of our party functionaries," Mr Mawrie said.

Asked about the arrest of Mr Marak, Mr Mawrie said, "After this incident, the central leadership instructed us to conduct an inquiry. We have done that and sent a report. We are waiting for their direction."

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the issue must not be politicised and police must be allowed to do their job.

Police said that during a raid on Mr Marak's farmhouse on July 22, five children were rescued. They said a brothel was operating on the premises and 47 men and 26 women were detained during the operation. A magisterial probe has been ordered in the matter.