Man Stabbed, Cousin Attacked In North East Delhi. Paramilitary Deployed

Security has been tightened in Delhi's Brijpuri area after two brothers were stabbed by a man from a diferent community while they were out of the house to get ice cream, police said. Brijpuri in north-eastern Delhi was hit by the 2020 communal violence in the national capital.

Rahul and his cousin brother Sonu had stepped out on the road after dinner around 9 pm to get ice cream when they got into an argument with neighbour Mohammad Zaid. Police said Zaid pulled out a knife and stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Sonu also sustained injuries in both hands when he tried to intervene.

As a crowd gathered, Zaid fled and hid behind a counter at a tent house shop. Rahul, though bleeding profusely from the stomach, chased Zaid but collapsed soon. Onlookers immediately pulled down the shutter of the tent house shop where Zaid was hiding.

Witnesses then called the police, but Zaid's friends and relatives reached the spot, forcibly opened the shutter, and fled with him before the police could reach.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case and are on the hunt for Zaid. There's heavy police deployment as a precautionary measure given the tension in the area.

Rahul is said to be critical, while Sonu was discharged from the hospital.