'No Such Order Passed': Ambedkar Portraits To Remain In Tamil Nadu Courts

Several advocate associations had reportedly requested permission to display Dr Ambedkar's portraits.

Portraits of BR Ambedkar, referred to as the the architect of the Indian Constitution, can remain in courts across Tamil Nadu, the state's Law Minister clarified today, following protests from lawyers across the state after an alleged Madras High Court order that only portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and revered Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar would be permitted.

The state's law minister S Regupathy, who met the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on the instruction of Chief Minister MK Stalin to convey the state government's stand on this on Monday, said in a statement that the CJ has assured that no such order was passed and status quo will continue.

Protests erupted after a circular was allegedly sent to all district courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by the Registrar-General of the Madras High Court.

Protesting lawyers called it "shameful" and demanded the withdrawal of the reported circular that had reportedly led to removal of pictures of Dr Ambedkar on display in courts.

Several advocate associations had reportedly requested permission to display Dr Ambedkar's portraits, but the circular allegedly noted that such requests had been rejected in a full bench meeting of the High Court on April 11, 2023.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday said he was "disheartened" by the news that the Registrar General of the Madras High Court refused the requests of various associations, and ordered the removal of Dr BR Ambedkar's portrait in the court and court premises.

"Dr BR Ambedkar is the Architect of our Constitution & the Honourable Court's very purpose is to uphold constitutional values; hence we deem it a rightful place for the portrait of India's first law minister Dr BR Ambedkar," he tweeted.

Disheartened by the news that the Registrar General of the Honourable Madras High Court has refused the requests of various associations & has ordered the removal of Dr BR Ambedkar avl's portrait in the court & court premises as per their recent circular.



The Registrar General… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 23, 2023

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan also opposed the fresh circular, and threatened massive demonstrations in all districts of Tamil Nadu if it was not withdrawn.