Boy, 7, Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operation Launched

A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district today and an operation is underway to rescue the child, an official said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition better, he added.

