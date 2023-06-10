Boy, 17, Tries To Rape 5-Year-Old Girl In UP, Arrested

The minor girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination. (Representational)

A teenage boy has been taken into custody for allegedly trying to rape a five-year-old girl in a village under the Pakdi police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered in this connection and legal action is being taken against the juvenile.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said a 17-year-old teenager attempted to rape a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood late Friday evening.

The incident took place when the girl was playing in the house while her family members were busy at some work outside. Seeing her alone, the boy coaxed her and took her to a corner of the house where he tried to rape her, the ASP said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the juvenile on Saturday under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an attempt to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

He has been taken into custody and is being presented before the Juvenile Court as per the norms, he said.

The minor girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the ASP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)