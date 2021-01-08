Border Security Force Arrests 6 Pak Nationals From Punjab Border

All those arrested are aged between 20 and 21 years and they were caught from the border area in Amritsar around 5 PM, officials said.

Border Security Force Arrests 6 Pak Nationals From Punjab Border

The Border Security Force caught them from the border area in Amritsar on Friday. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force on Friday arrested six Pakistani youths from the area along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, official sources said.

All those arrested are aged between 20 and 21 years.

They were caught from the border area in Amritsar around 5 PM, officials said.

Newsbeep

The six people, the sources said, are currently being interrogated by a joint team of security and intelligence agencies to ascertain if they reached the border inadvertently or had some ulterior motive.

More details are awaited.