Border Security Force Arrests 6 Pak Nationals From Punjab Border

The Border Security Force caught them from the border area in Amritsar on Friday. (Representational)

The Border Security Force on Friday arrested six Pakistani youths from the area along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, official sources said.

All those arrested are aged between 20 and 21 years.

They were caught from the border area in Amritsar around 5 PM, officials said.

The six people, the sources said, are currently being interrogated by a joint team of security and intelligence agencies to ascertain if they reached the border inadvertently or had some ulterior motive.

More details are awaited.