Bomb Squad At Indian Museum In Kolkata After Mail Warns Of Explosives

Indian Museum in Kolkata got a bomb threat email

The Indian Museum in Kolkata received an email saying a bomb has been planted inside the facility, the police said.

Taking no chance, the police sent a bomb squad to the location. All visitors have been evacuated from the museum and entry has been sealed.

The police said they suspect the bomb threat email to be a hoax. Some such mails had come from the US in recent times.

The sender of the bomb threat mail said they are a part of a group called "Terrorizers111".