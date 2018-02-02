CBI Appeals Bofors Case In Supreme Court Against Top Law Officer's Advice The CBI petition comes just days after Attorney General KK Venugopal advised the government against an appeal, saying it was likely to be dismissed on account of the long delay itself.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bofors scandal alleging payment of kickbacks led to the fall of the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1989. New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against a 12-year-old order of the high court, cancelling the case against the UK-based business magnates Hinduja brothers, and the Swedish firm, in the Rs 64-crore Bofors case.



The



Mr Venugopal had earlier advised the agency to remain a respondent in the case filed by Ajay Kumar Agrawal, a BJP member and advocate, who last year challenged the high court judgment in the Bofors case.



A dismissal of a separate petition by the CBI in the Supreme Court would prejudice this case, the note said.



But the CBI is reported to have been keen to file the appeal and there were reports that top agency officers had told a parliamentary panel recently that they had the evidence to back up their petition also.



Last October, the CBI had indicated that it was considering an appeal against the High Court decision after Michael Hershman, a private detective from US-based firm Fairfax, alleged then Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi had sabotaged his investigation into the case.



In the first hearing of Ajay Kumar Agarwal's appeal earlier this month, the Supreme Court had questioned his locus standi. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had wondered why the court should go into it when the prosecutor, the CBI, hadn't filed an appeal.



"When the prosecutor (CBI) has remained silent, why should we go into it? The occurrence took place in 1986. 31 years have passed, nobody challenged it. You are a third party and you have to satisfy us on this issue," the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, had asked last month.





