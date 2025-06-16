Boeing Experts In Ahmedabad To Analyse Details Of Air India Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Boeing experts are in Ahmedabad to investigate the last week's Air India plane crash

Boeing experts arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to analyse the details of the deadly Air India plane crash. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The crash killed all but one passenger, who was sitting in seat 11a. Nearly 30 people also reportedly died on the ground.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had undergone comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December this year, the news agency PTI reported on Sunday, citing airline officials.

Officials said that the aircraft, VT-ANB, underwent C checks or comprehensive checks in June 2023, and the next scheduled checks were scheduled for December this year.

Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered enhanced safety checks of Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 planes.

The airline has 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet.

Cockpit Voice Recorder Found

Officials investigating the Air India plane crash on Sunday confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder has been found, which will help them ascertain the possible cause of the accident.

The officials confirmed the recovery to PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspected the accident site near the BJ Medical College on Sunday.

#AhmedabadPlaneCrash ||



PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to @PMOIndia, visits the plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviews the ongoing operations. pic.twitter.com/fBQ98M9xT1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 15, 2025

The confirmation comes days after the black box or the flight data recorder (FDR) of the plane was recovered.

The device, which records vital data in an aircraft, was found on the roof of the doctors' hostel that was hit by the aircraft.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a detailed investigation into the crash, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft was American-made.