Body Found In Water Tank In Telangana

A dead body has been recovered from a water tank in Telangana's Nalgonda.

The body was found from the Hindupur water tank, in Ward 11 of Patabasti , when the water level was being checked.

The people of Nalgonda municipality have been drinking this water for the past ten days, which is how long the body could have been in the water, the authorities suspect.

The man who died has been identified as Avula Vamsi from Hanuman Nagar. It is not clear how he died.

More details are awaited.

In April, carcasses of 20 monkeys were found in a water tank in Nalgonda district's Nandikonda Municipality area. The monkeys had fallen into the water tank while trying to drink water in it and drowned, the police had said.