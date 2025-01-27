Advertisement
Bodies Of Unmarried Couple Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Bulandshahr: Cops

Officials said the bodies of Karan (25) and Khushi (19), from Pandrawal village in Chhatari area, were found on the outskirts of the village.

Bodies Of Unmarried Couple Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Bulandshahr: Cops
Preliminary investigations suggest they died by suicide, an officer said. (Representational)
Bulandshahr:

An unmarried couple was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Monday, police said.

Officials said the bodies of Karan (25) and Khushi (19), from Pandrawal village in Chhatari area, were found on the outskirts of the village.

Dibai Circle Officer (CO) Shobhit Kumar said police reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

The bodies of a man and a woman were hanging from a mango tree. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the site, he added.

Preliminary investigations suggest they died by suicide, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is underway, the CO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

