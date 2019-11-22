Bodies Of Live-In Partners, Their Help Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh

They were brutally stabbed according to the initial autopsy report, police said.

A 56-year-old furniture trader, his live-in partner and their domestic help were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home, police said on Thursday.

Nand Kishore Malvi and Phulvabai, 62, were in a relationship for the last 25 years. The couple had hired Geeta Uikey, 40, as domestic help a year and a half ago and the three used to live together in Bhaggudhana Shankar Nagar area of the city, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anand Rai said.

Upon noticing no activity in their home for quite some time, their neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Police entered their house on Wednesday night and found the body of Malvi in a room and that of Phulvabai and Geeta in another.

The cause behind the brutal triple-murder is yet not known and police is probing the incident, the official added.

