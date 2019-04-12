Black Hole, Check. What About 'Acche Din', Sneers Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture of black hole. (File)

In election season, the first-ever image of a black hole in a galaxy far, far away has provided material for Akhilesh Yadav's latest swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Referring to the ruling party's 2014 slogan, the Samajwadi Party chief commented that "acche din (good times)" are still not visible even though a black hole is.

"Now even the black hole has been seen. Bas acche din hi hai jo nazar nahin aate (Only good times remain invisible)," Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet this morning, a day after voting began for staggered national elections. He posted the tweet along with the photo of the supermassive black hole 54 million light years away in a galaxy known as Messier 87, captured by a network of radio telescopes.

In the previous election, the BJP's "Acche Din" catchphrase caught the nation's fancy as the party promised an end to corruption and a revival of the economy, the two main issues that the previous Congress-led UPA government struggled with towards the end of its rule.

Over the years, opposition party leaders have repeatedly referred to the phrase to taunt PM Modi.

In this election, Akhilesh Yadav has teamed up with his bitter rival Mayawati to try and outdo the BJP in 80-seat Uttar Pradesh, where a massive 71-seat haul had contributed significantly to the party's stunning majority in 2014.

The national election, held in seven phases, will end on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

