Black Flag Protest Takes Place Against Citizenship Law In Northeast

Anti-CAA groups in the northeast have given a call for renewal of protests (Representational)

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic have returned in the north-eastern region of the country. On Friday, Northeast Students' Organisation (NESO) organised black flag protests against the law in many places.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) -- which comprises the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), representing eight states of the north-east region -- had spearheaded the anti-CAA protests last year.

"We would like to remind the people of the whole of northeast that on December 11 2019, despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous peoples of the northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Government of India did not pay heed; and it finally through the Rajya Sabha passed the Dacronian Law which is known as Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019," the group said.

"NESO, has declared that December 11 will always be remembered as a Black Day for the whole of northeast. So, in continuation of this Observation of this Black Day, the NESO has decided that there will be a display of Black Flags and Black Banners in all the important places of all the seven states. This Observation is to give a message to the Government of India that we are against this Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019," it added.

Meanwhile, several anti-CAA groups in the northeast have given a call for the renewal of protests against the law in Assam.

Rallies in different places on Friday marked the beginning of the anti-CAA protests in Assam on Friday. Protest events were held in Ledo, Bokakhat, Dhemaji, Nalbari, Jorhat and Doom Dooma.