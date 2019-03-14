BJP's Shatrughan Sinha Wants New Leadership Before 'Government Changes'

Mr Sinha is serving his second consecutive term as MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar.

With weeks to go for the national elections, disgruntled BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again and called for "a new, better leadership to take over" before the "government changes".

"Don't you think it's high time and the right time, before the government changes, that a new, better leadership takes over. And you should come out with all your black, white and grey sides?" Shatrughan Sinha, the lawmaker from Patna Sahib in Bihar, tweeted.

The actor-turned-politician, also known as Shotgun, attacked PM Modi for having "announced 150 projects in UP, Benares and other parts of the country in the last week/month of your term".

"Technically speaking it may not be against the code of conduct, but certainly it seems to be too little and too late jumlas. Still, wishing you all the best in spite of your looking London and talking Tokyo attitude and your shoot and scoot behavior. Jai Hind," he added.

The rebel BJP lawmaker said that PM Modi has not addressed a single press conference in his five years as the prime minister. "Now that dates have been announced, Sir, ab toh kum se kum ek press conference kar dijiye. (Sir, can you now please do a press conference). A free and fair session, not choreographed, researched or rehearsed and without the press known for Raag Darbari and Sarkari mindset. You shall go down in history as the only PM in a democratic world who has not held a single question and answer session during his tenure," he tweeted.

Mr Sinha had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and is serving his second consecutive term as MP from Patna Sahib.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Patna Sahib for the Lok Sabha elections. Negotiations are on with its ally, the JD(U), as the party headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly keen on contesting at least one of the two seats in Patna district. In 2014, the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav had won Pataliputra defeating JD(U)'s Ranjan Yadav.

With inputs from PTI

