BJP's Nupur Sharma Summoned By Maharashtra Police Over Prophet Remarks

The BJP has suspended Nupur Shama for her remarks (File)

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was on Tuesday summoned by the Maharashtra police for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

She has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at the Mumbra police station in Thane district on June 22 to record her statement.

In a bid to distance itself from Ms Sharma's remarks that drew condemnation from several Muslim-majority nations, the BJP on Sunday issued a statement, saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy".

At least 15 countries, including Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye and Indonesia have lodged official protests against India over the controversial remarks.

Mumbai Police are also expected to summon Nupur Sharma to record her statement in connection with a case registered against her in the city.

"A First Information Report or FIR was already registered against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station. We will call her to record her statement as per law and the legal procedure will be followed," Sanjay Pandey, Police Commissioner, Mumbai had said yesterday.

Ms Sharma has apologised for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying that it was not her intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

The comments were made by Nupur Sharma during a TV debate last week in the backdrop of a series of communal incidents across the country.

The Delhi Police have provided security to Ms Sharma and her family after a case was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats.