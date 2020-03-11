"Some Judges Think Cops Shouldn't Act Until Protesters Turn Violent": Meenakshi Lekhi

The Congress and BJP are debating the Delhi violence in Lok Sabha

The opposition allegations of home ministry's complicity in the inaction of the Delhi Police during the four-day violence in northeast Delhi, were taken on by the BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi. Putting up a spirited fight in the Lok Sabha as the long-pending discussion on the Delhi violence started, Ms Lekhi said, "Some judges think police shouldn't act until protests turn violent". Under the circumstances, it is difficult to gauge when a peaceful protest will turn violent, she said.

The violence, which started in northeast Delhi in the last week of February as a clash between those protesting between the contentious citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting the law, had cost more than 50 lives. More than 200 people were injured.

The opposition Congress, which for days have been demanding a discussion on the issue in parliament, had alleged that the violence could continue for days because of the inaction by the Delhi Police.

The police, it said, was taking orders from the Union home ministry, to which it reports.

Referring to hate speeches by a section of BJP leaders, seen as one of the key factors that contributed to the violence, she said "Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were blamed for the Delhi violence. Anurag and Verma made comments on Jan 20 and Jan 28 respectively, while the violence started on February 23".

The BJP's Kapil Mishra, she said, was held responsible for acts of suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan and Jamia student Sharjeel Imam.

"Some people have a history of setting things ablaze. I have data which shows who was responsible whenever incidents of violence took place in country," Ms Lekhi said.