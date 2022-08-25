BJP's Leader Sonali Phogat's Body Found With Multiple Blunt Force Injuries: Updates

A murder case has been registered in the death of the BJP leader.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday. According to reports, she had gone with some of her employees to the seaside state. The post mortem report said today "multiple blunt force injuries", hours after two of her associates were charged with her murder.

"There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said.

Her brother said the family will allow the postmortem only after the Goa Police register an FIR or police case against the two persons

Here are the Updates in the case:

Aug 25, 2022 18:11 (IST) The Goa Police on Thursday The Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with Sonali Phogat when she arrived in Goa on Monday.