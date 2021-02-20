BJP Youth Leader Arrested In Bengal Allegedly For Carrying 100 gm Cocaine

The incident took place early evening in the upscale New Alipore area.

A BJP youth leader was arrested Friday evening in Bengal's Kolkata for allegedly carrying 100 gm cocaine.

In dramatic developments, Pamela Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was arrested for possession of cocaine worth a few lakhs found in her purse and in the seat of the car she was in. Her friend and colleague in the Yuva Morcha - Prabir Kumar Dey - who was in the car was also arrested.

The incident took place early evening in the upscale New Alipore area. Ms Goswami and her associate had driven up to a cafe on NR Avenue when the police swooped down on them.

A quick search and about 100 gm of cocaine were allegedly found in pouches in Ms Goswami's purse and under the car seat. They were immediately taken away by the police. She was being framed, Ms Goswami shouted, as the police took her away.

A security guard assigned to Ms Goswami has also been arrested as he too was also reportedly in the car.

BJP's Samik Bhattacharya has said, "The law will take its own course but was the cocaine put in the car by someone? The model code of conduct has still not kicked in. And the police is under state control. anything could have happened."

Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "I feel ashamed something like this could happen in Bengal. This is the real picture emerging of (the) BJP in Bengal. Earlier, some BJP leaders were named in a child trafficking case. "

According to police sources, Ms Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted repeatedly visiting a particular cafe, sitting in the parked car and and transacting with youth who drove up to the car on motorcycles.

Suspecting a drug deal, the police waited for her to arrive on Friday and catch her red-handed.

Ms Goswami is believed to have worked as an air hostess, a model and TV serial actor before she joined the BJP in 2019. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.

Ever since her arrest photographs with various BJP leaders have flooded social media.

Her last post on Facebook 24 hours ago has a photo of her and a quote that goes "Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak. - Sun Tzu, The Art of War!!"