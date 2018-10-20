BJP Wins Jammu Civic Body Polls As Main Political Rivals Stay Away

Counting for the Jammu local body polls was taken up on Saturday.

The BJP has emerged as the clear winner of Jammu province in the urban local body polls, the counting for which was held today. The party managed to secure seven of the region's 10 districts, taking advantage of the absence of two political giants to expand its overall presence in the state.

A chart posted by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Twitter today showed that his party had won 212 of the 520 wards in the region, leaving its closest competitor -- the Congress -- lagging far behind at 110. While Independent candidates scored 185, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party managed an unlucky 13.

According to the chart posted by Mr Madhav, the BJP managed its highest tally of 92 wards in Jammu district while the Congress and Independents scored 28 and 34 respectively. Significantly, the saffron party won 43 of the 75 wards in the Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Its second-best showing was in Kathua, a district that has long been in the news over the rape and murder of a nomadic girl by alleged right-wing activists, with 34 of 80 wards. While the Congress won 19 wards in the district, Independent candidates scored 27.

Of the 56 wards in Samba district, the BJP emerged victorious in 18 while the Congress managed just nine. Independent candidates claimed 27 wards in this region.

The Congress got the better of the BJP in the districts of Kishtwar (two to one), Doda (12 to seven) and Ramban (10 to six), although a lion's share of the wards was bagged by Independents.

The BJP also won 53 of the 132 wards in four districts of south Kashmir (Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian), giving it control over at least four of 20 civic bodies.

The Congress, however, bagged all 13 seats in the Leh Municipal committee - leaving none for the BJP. It also won five wards in neighbouring Kargil district, election officials said in Srinagar.

Political critics, however, are likely to dismiss the victories of the two national parties in the state municipal polls, given that two major regional forces -- the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party -- had refused to contest over alleged attempts to dilute Article 35(A) of the Constitution.

Article 35A empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to permanent residents.

While Jammu and Ladakh regions witnessed robust polling in the municipal polls, only 3.4 per cent of the people came out to vote in militancy-torn Kashmir.