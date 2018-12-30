BJP Wins 8 Seats In Rajasthan Local Body Polls, Congress Takes 5

Voting for Panchayati Raj institutions were postponed because of state assembly polls. (File)

BJP has won eight local body seats while the Congress bagged five in the recently held bypolls in various districts of Rajasthan, results of which were announced on Sunday.

The BJP won one zila parishad seat in Alwar and seven out of 13 panchayat samiti seats. The Congress bagged five panchayat samiti seats. An Independent candidate won unopposed, the state election commission said.

Bypolls for electing members of one zila parishad seat of Alwar and 'panchayat samiti' of Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar were notified by the commission earlier this month.

Voting for Panchayati Raj institutions had to take place on October 27 but was postponed due to state assembly election, in which the Congress defeated BJP.