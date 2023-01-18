'BJP Will Be Out Of Power After 399 Days': Akhilesh Yadav

He said that the ruling BJP has been pushing the nation behind.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Modi's comment in the national executive meeting that there are only 400 days left for the 2024 elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said here today that the ruling BJP has started counting its days and would not last a day more in power.

Speaking at the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi here, Mr Yadav said, "the BJP will be out of power after 399 days and a new government will be in place on the 400th day."

He said that the ruling BJP has been pushing the nation behind and it is time for all progressive leaders to come together and work for the country's development.

"In this historic land of Khammam, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president KCR has gathered such a huge crowd and given a message to the whole country," Mr Yadav said.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh will eventually join other states in rejecting the ruling BJP, he said, "today when we have gathered in such large numbers and in front of this gathering, I can say that if the BJP is being resisted in Telangana, then UP is not far behind."

BRS rally at Khammam was presided by party president K Chandrashekar Rao. The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja.

