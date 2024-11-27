BJP Vs Trinamool Over Arrest Of Hindu Priest In Bangladesh

"Our demand is that killing of Hindus should stop," said the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

The arrest of a Hindu priest in Bangladesh, has led to a row between the Opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. India has expressed concern and issued a strong statement on the arrest. There has been condemnation across party lines over the arrest. The BJP, though, has alleged that Trinamool is silent on the issue.

Chinmoy Krishna Das - who was demanding safety and security of Hindus - was arrested as attacks on minorities, mainly Hindus, continue in Bangladesh. He has been jailed and denied bail.

What has led to even more outrage is the Bangladeshi government calling the renowned International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) a "fundamentalist organisation".

The Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said his party condemns what is happening in Bangladesh and will support steps the Union government takes.

"The issue of Bangladesh is not a state issue, it's a national issue. It's an international matter and in the domain of the central government," Mr Banerjee said.

"The people have given the Central government the mandate and we have cleared our stance many times. Whatever position the Central government takes on an international issue, the Trinamool will support it as a party in the nation's interest. What has happened there cannot be supported at all and it is unfortunate and should be criticised," he added.

The Bengal BJP has been demanding punitive measures to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, led a protest march to the Bangladesh High Commission today, calling for an end to atrocities against Hindus.

"Our demand is that this goondagardi, killing of Hindus should stop. Chinmoy Krishna Das should be released immediately. Bangladesh-India relations should improve immediately. These are demands or else we should stop giving them visas and export-import permits. A member of the caretaker government is openly making anti-India statements. He holds a post equivalent to a cabinet minister of the Union in Bangladesh," Mr Adhikari said.

After New Delhi's sharp response against the arrest, Bangladesh said India was misrepresenting facts.

Chief Advisor to the interim government Md Yunus said Bangladesh is committed to upholding communal harmony but the ground reality shows Islamic radicals are continuing to target Hindus.