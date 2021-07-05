BJP Targets Maharashtra Government Over Civil Services Aspirant's Death

The aspirant's final interview was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak (Representational)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Monday attacked the Maharashtra government over the suicide of an MPSC aspirant in Pune some days ago and said the ruling dispensation must quickly come up with a solution to complete the examination process so that rightful candidates can be appointed.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, who had cleared the preliminary and main examinations for the year 2019, was found dead at his home in Hadapsar in Pune on June 30 over delay in the final interview due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attacking the Uddhav Thackeray government, the BJP leader, addressing a press conference, said, "If you are conducting MPSC exams, then appoint those who get selected. It was unfortunate that this person was waiting for an interview to take place for two years. This government as well as the earlier government are responsible for this situation," he said.

On the Maratha quota issue, he said the state government must announce some positive measures in the monsoon session of the legislature that began on Monday, failing which community members would begin organizing silent marches.

