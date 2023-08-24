BJP Slams Congress Leader For 'First BJP PM' Remark On PV Narasimha Rao

BJP called Mani Shankar Aiyar a "spokesperson" of Nehru-Gandhi family. (FILE)

The BJP came down heavily on Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday over his remarks about PV Narasimha Rao, alleging that the Congress leader humiliated him at the behest of the Nehru-Gandhi family which cannot tolerate anyone outside the family becoming the prime minister of the country.

The BJP's reaction came a day after Mr Aiyar alleged that former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao was "communal" and described him as "the first BJP PM" of the country.

The Congress leader and former diplomat, whose autobiography 'Memoirs of a Maverick -- The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)' hit the stands on Monday, also batted for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called Aiyar a "spokesperson" of Nehru-Gandhi family and alleged that the book he has written and the statements he has made about Rao and on other topics are presentation of "thoughts and objectives" of the Congress and the 'ghamandiya' alliance.

BJP refers to the opposition bloc 'INDIA' as 'ghamandiya' alliance.

Mr Patra said Mr Rao belonged to the Congress and was also the first person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family who served as prime minister and completed a full five-year term.

"This is not Mani Shankar Aiyar's way of thinking. It's the Gandhi family's way of thinking. Gandhi parivaar cannot tolerate anybody becoming prime minister outside the family even if the person belongs to the Congress. That's why Mani Shankar Aiyar was made to say that Rao belonged to the BJP, not the Congress," he told at a press conference.

"This is the reason as to why he was humiliated in the past and the humiliation continues even today," he charged.

Pitching for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, Mr Aiyar had on Wednesday said that when it comes to Pakistan, India has the "courage to carry out surgical strikes" but no "guts to sit across the table and talk to a Pakistani".

Mr Patra slammed Mr Aiyar over his remarks on Pakistan and said India has already proved its "mettle", no matter how much Congress leaders "curse." "After thousands of years of tapasya and hard work of Indians, India has today set a new record today," he said referring to the success of Chandrayaan 3 moon mission.

Mr Patra said Mr Aiyar's book has touched many topics, mainly "three Ps – parivarvaad (dynasticism), partiality against Hindus and Pakistan." "Whatever Mani Shankar Aiyar writes, speaks and projects, even though words are his, the idea and objectives are of Gandhi family," he said, adding, "The soul of the 'ghamandiya' alliance has been presented by Mani Shankar Aiyar in a written format." Patra said Aiyar is projected as a fringe leader in Congress but he represents the Nehru-Gandhi family like no one else.

"He is not a fringe leader. He is one of the closest persons to Gandhi family. Hence if he gives any statement, it's Gandhi parivar's thoughts," the BJP spokesperson added.

