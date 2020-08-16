'BJP Controls Facebook': US Media Report Fuels Rahul Gandhi's Attack

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today tweeted an article by a foreign publication to take on the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh about their huge social media presence. In the article, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook looks the other way in cases of hate speech and objectionable material from leaders and workers of the ruling BJP.

"BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," his tweet read.

The article, titled, "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics --- Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician," the Wall Street Journal also reported that an executive of the social media giant had said punishing violations by BJP workers "would damage the company's business prospects in the country".

Quoting current and former employees, the article said Facebook has a "broader pattern of favouritism" towards the BJP.

The article provided a handle to the Congress which has been attacking the government regularly over its handling of the coronavirus, the state of the economy and the violence in Ladakh.

Soon after the tweet of Mr Gandhi -- who has been launching a tweet-a-day attack on the government -- the party's senior leader Shashi Tharoor flagged the issue.

"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India," his tweet read.

The BJP's Kapil Mishra, one of the leaders accused of hate speech that led to the Delhi riots in February, hit back immediately. "Seems Congress is blackmailing facebook to hide some serious crimes... Cambridge Analytica scam is just tip of the iceberg of Congress manipulating opinions and freedom of expression in India," his tweet read.