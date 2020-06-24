BJP Retains Manipur. NPP Rebels Change Mind After Talks With Amit Shah

The MLAs who quit the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur bringing it to the brink of collapse, made a U-yturn after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted

Nine MLAs had quit the BJP-led ruling coalition in Manipur earlier this month.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party will continue to support the BJP-led government in Manipur, Assam minister and the BJP troubleshooter in the northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma has tweeted. The change of heart of the MLAs -- who quit the BJP-led coalition government in the northeast state earlier this month, bringing it to the brink of collapse -- came after they had a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Mr Sarma posted in the microblogging site.

"A NPP delegation led by @SangmaConrad and Dy  Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met Honble President  of @BJP4India  Sri @JPNadda  ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support BJP govt in Manipur for the development of Manipur," his tweet read.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government was thrown into turmoil earleier this month after nine MLAs -- including four from key ally NPP, three from the BJP, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA   and Independent MLA -- withdrew support.

The NPP legislators -- including the state's former Deputy Chief Minister  Y Joykumar Singh  and cabinet ministers N Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip -- were flown to Delhi this morning.

The NPP MLAs had joined hands with arch-rival Congress to form the Secular Progressive Front or SPF. Blaming the BJP's high-handed behavior for the rift, they had vowed never to change their mind.

In April, Yumnam Joykumar Singh was stripped of his portfolios by Chief Minister Biren Singh following a controversy over rice allocation under the National Food Security Act during the lockdown. All four MLAs had indicated that they wanted Chief Minster N Biren Singh out.

The BJP went into damage control mode after the Congress met the Governor and demanded a floor test.

Mr Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav were deputed for crisis management. After a ,eeting with the rebels yesterday, Mr Sarma told reporters that the situation needed intervention by the party's top leadership.

A CBI team that landed in Guwahati yesterday has been questioning former Chief Minster Okram Ibobi Singh, who was leading the SPF, in a Rs 322 crore scam.

