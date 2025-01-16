Advertisement
BJP Releases 4th List For Delhi Polls, Names 9 More Candidates

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

The BJP on Thursday named nine more candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth against from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

While Shikha Rai is pitted against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vashishth will battle it out against Gopal Rai, also a minister in the AAP government.

With the latest list, the BJP has named its 68 candidates.

Soon after the BJP released its fourth list, its ally JU(U) named Shailendra Kumar its candidate from the Burari constituency.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end the Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year-long reign in the national capital in the elections scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes is due on February 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.