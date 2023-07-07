BJP Ramps Up Poll Prep, Appoints In-Charges For 4 Key States

Of the four states, the BJP has a government only in Madhya Pradesh.

Ramping up its preparations for the assembly elections in four crucial states that are set to vote later this year - and the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year - the BJP has announced election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Of these four states, the BJP has a government only in Madhya Pradesh. While Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are ruled by the Congress, Telangana has had a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government since the state was formed in 2014.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed the election in-charge for Rajasthan with former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Haryana as co- in-charges.

Two Union Ministers have been put in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Bhupender Yadav has been made the in-charge, with Ashwini Vaishnaw as the co-in-charge.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has put senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur in charge and he will be assisted by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been put in charge of Telangana and national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been appointed be the co-in-charge.

Elections are also scheduled to be held in Mizoram this year.

News agency PTI quoted Mr Javadekar as saying that the people's mood in Telangana is favouring the BJP and "we are going to the polls to win". He said the K Chandrasekhar Rao government has failed Telangana and its people and voters are very angry with his government.

Earlier in the day, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had alleged that the NDA government at the Centre has been "anti-Telangana" in the last nine years. He said his party will "boycott" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state tomorrow.