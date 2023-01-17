JP Nadda Gets Extension, Will Stay BJP Chief Until June 2024

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will continue to head the party till June next year, the party's senior strategist Amit Shah announced today amid the second day of its national executive meet.

There was expectation that Mr Nadda's term will be extended, with nine state elections lined up this year and general elections in 2024.

"The BJP national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda's term till June 2024," Amit Shah announced at a press conference. "We are confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Nadda, the party will win 2024 Lok Sabha polls with bigger mandate than 2019," Mr Shah said.