'BJP One Short Of Hitting Century...': Akhilesh Yadav's Tit-For-Tat Attack

Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP yet again. (File photo)

The BJP is one short of hitting a "century" of tickets given to candidates with a criminal history, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"Breaking news about baba ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) BJP is just one candidate short of hitting a century of criminal candidates... So far, 99 candidates with a criminal history have been given tickets," he tweeted in Hindi in a tit-for-tat attack.

Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday alleged that Mr Yadav was patronising criminals, goons, and mafia and termed the SP as 'dangawadi' (promoting riots), 'tamanchawadi' (fond of country-made pistols) and 'pariwarwadi' (working for family).

The BJP has, so far, declared 294 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.