'If Over 45 Countries Use Pegasus, Why Target Just India?' Says BJP

Former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today questioned why only India is being "targeted"for the use of Pegasus when 45 nations, according to the Israeli spyware maker NSO, are using it.

The government has been under pressure since the first explosive revelations on a list of prospective targets by the web news portal The Wire.

Today, the portal reported that Congress's Congress's Rahul Gandhi and his two aides were on the list. So was election strategist Prashant Kishor, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.