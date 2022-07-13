BJP MPs Invited To Dinner With PM On Saturday Ahead Of Presidential Poll

For Droupadi Murmu, the BJP has scored support across the political spectrum.

All MPs of the BJP have been invited to dinner on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, two days before the presidential election, the party said on Wednesday.

All MPs have been asked to reach Delhi on Saturday for a meeting in a parliament auditorium at 6:30 pm, where they will be briefed about the voting process.

The next day, all MPs and ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been called for a similar meeting.

The BJP-led coalition has nominated Droupadi Murmu to be the next President, and her election on Monday against the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha appears certain.

In selecting a woman from the Adivasi community, the BJP has drawn widespread support across the political spectrum.

The latest to pledge support was former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena despite its alliance with opposition parties.

If elected, Ms Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the President.

An NDTV tally a day ago showed she had over 60 per cent of the vote from lawmakers.

Droupadi Murmu needs 50 per cent of the electoral college - votes to be cast by MPs and MLAs - to win. Going by parties' announcements, she has much more than that.

With President Ram Nath Kovind's term set to end on July 24, the election to choose the next President of India will be held on Monday.

The president is chosen by the members of the electoral college, which consists of elected members of both houses of parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The votes are cast via ballot paper in order of preferences for the candidates, least-voted, of whom get eliminated one by one.

While the value of votes of every MP is fixed, the value of MLAs' votes differs based on their states' population.