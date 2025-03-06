Pics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Marries Carnatic Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya got married to Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional ceremony in Bengaluru. Images on social media showed political leaders, including BJP leaders Annamalai, Pratap Simha, Amit Malaviya, BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna.

While Ms Skandaprasad was seen in a yellow kanchipuram silk saree and gold jewellery, Mr Surya wore a white and gold outfit. In another set of photos, the bride is seen in red-maroon saree, while the BJP MP is in an off-white outfit.

Mr Surya is a two-time Lok Sabha MP and President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Ms Skandaprasad, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, completed her bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from Sastra University but chose to pursue a career in the arts. She reportedly earned a Bharatanatyam degree from the University of Madras. She has over 1.13 lakh followers on Instagram and more than two lakh followers on YouTube. She is popularly known for her songs in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's movie franchise 'Ponniyin Selvan.'

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January last year, PM Narendra Modi had also praised Ms Skandaprasad.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಸಂಸದರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಅವರ ವಿವಾಹ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಧರ್ಮಪತ್ನಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಶೈಲಜಾ ಸೋಮಣ್ಣ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡು ಶುಭಕೋರಲಾಯಿತು.



ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಬ್ಲಿಕ್ ಟಿವಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಹೆಚ್.ಆರ್.ರಂಗನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದರು.



Attended the wedding ceremony of Bengaluru South

"This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan," he wrote on X, as he shared the song.