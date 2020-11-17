BJP MP Rita Joshi's Granddaughter, 6, Dies Reportedly From Cracker Burns

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter died at a hospital in Prayagraj.

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's six-year-old granddaughter died of burn injuries early this morning in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The child suffered burns reportedly from crackers on Monday.

She had over 60 per cent burns and was admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj.

Doctors and family members have refused to share any further information and the family has requested for privacy.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said there was a plan to airlift the child to Delhi today. Condoling her death, Mr Maurya told reporters, "The child must have been playing and I have been told she was burnt because of that. We had fixed getting her shifted to Delhi but we did not expect such news. I am shocked and pained at the loss. If people are careful, things will not come to this," he told reporters. "But my deepest condolences with the family and one prays for the departed soul," he said.

Ms Joshi, 71, had joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress, her party for 24 years. She had served as the Congress's UP chief for five years, from 2007 to 2012.

Ms Joshi won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Prayagraj as a BJP candidate.

Her father is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.