'Irresponsible Gameplan': Trinamool On BJP Claims Of Fresh Statehood Call

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has accused BJP of brewing trouble.

A statehood movement is building up in Jangalmahal, the forested area in the western part of Bengal, the BJP has claimed. While Jangalmahal lies over the districts of Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, BJP MP Soumitra Khan has said the demand for statehood has spilled over to other districts as well. His list includes Birbhum, Burdwan, Asansol, East and West Midnapore.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has accused BJP of brewing trouble after it failed to capture power in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has called it "irresponsible gameplan by the BJP".

Several BJP leaders have already spoken of a broader statehood demand in north Bengal, which has seen the Gorkhaland agitation since the 1980s.

On June 15, a couple of BJP MPs flagged a controversial demand to carve out a union territory comprising several districts of North Bengal during a closed-door meeting of party MP for Alipurduar, John Barla.

It sparked a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said she would not allow any part of Bengal to "lose its freedom and be dependent on New Delhi".