BJP Leaders To Tune In To 'Mann Ki Baat' Over Tea In Gujarat: 10 Points

PM Modi will address eight rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29.

Ahmedabad: After a derogatory "chai-wala" meme tweeted by Congress' youth wing Yuva Desh mocking PM Narendra Modi was heavily criticised by the BJP, the ruling party's leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah, will tomorrow tune in to prime minister's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' over cups of kadak chai in poll-bound Gujarat. A dozen odd union ministers, BJP functionaries and state leaders will get together for the special 'Mann ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath', that will be organised at the polling booths across the state.