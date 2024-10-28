BJP Leader Shaina NC Fielded By Eknath Shinde Party In Maharashtra Polls

Shaina NC, the spokesperson of the BJP, has made an appearance on the list of Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde -- one of the many surprises thrown up by the tussle over seats on either side in the assembly elections in Maharashtra. The 51-year-old has been fielded from Mumbadevi and will file her nomination at noon tomorrow, which is the last day for filing nomination.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. It has been represented by the Congress since 2009.

Shaina NC was in fray for the Worli seat, which as gone to Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Fielding her from the Mumbadevi seat is seen as Sena's way of making amends.

"I am not at all upset. It is the party and the alliance's decision to select the candidate. I congratulate my friend Milind Deora on his candidature as the Mahayuti candidate for the prestigious Worli assembly constituency," Saina NC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the announcement.

"As an alliance, the decision to select a candidate is always the prerogative of the leadership. Our party believes in nation first, party next and individual last. Our agenda is development for Mumbai and Maharashtra is taken to new heights," she had added.

The Worli constituency will see a high-profile contest between Mr Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Polling in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20, with counting of of votes set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42 seats.