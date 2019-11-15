'Mismatched Parties': BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Questions Sena-Congress-NCP Alliance

We would like Maharashtra to develop, Kailash Vijayvargiya said

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday questioned the future of the Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, terming it a coalition of "ideologically mismatched parties".

The Sena, which fought Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, later moved away on the issue of sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

The Sena is now in talks with the Congress and NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, currently under President's Rule.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Vijayvargiya said, "I think the kind of coalition of ideologically mismatched parties taking place there (Maharashtra) is raising questions on whether this government will endure or not? Will it be able to carry out developmental works in the state?"

"These questions are in the public's mind. However, at the moment, we do not want to react to these questions," he added.

Mr Vijayvargiya claimed the Sena-Congress-NCP coalition was being formed with the sole agenda of attaining power.

On the BJP's role in Maharashtra, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We will bless them. We would like the state (Maharashtra) to develop. We will not destabilise it (alliance)."

Mr Vijayvargiya said the BJP too had entered into an alliance with an "ideologically opposed party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir".

"We too had entered into an alliance with an ideologically opposed party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. But, our target was pre-set. We showed why we entered into this alliance (with PDP) by abrogating Article 370," he claimed.

"Sometimes one has to take a step back, to move two steps forward. We did it," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.